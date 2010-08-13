Tevez admits to considering retirement

Eastlands hero Tevez, 26, has enjoyed a successful career in South America and England, winning major honours at Boca Juniors, Corinthians and Manchester United and showed good form last season after joining City in a big-money deal.

However, the Manchester City star has now explained that he is feeling homesick and, after Argentina's humiliating 4-0 defeat to Germany in the World Cup quarter-finals, he concedes that he has fallen out of love with the game.

GEAR:Get a Man City shirt

Speaking to TyC Sports, he said: "There is only a little time remaining before I retire."

"It is very difficult to play football if you are not happy. I am finding it very difficult to recover since the World Cup.

"I dreamt of returning to Argentina with the trophy. There were no fights in the World Cup, everything was positive, but it was the hardest thing that I've ever had to experience.

"Every day I have less will to continue playing in Europe and to carry on playing football. I will be there for two or three more years and then I will think about heading back to Argentina."

Tevez also points to family reasons as an additional reason for his premature retirement.

The Manchester City man added: "For the last year, I haven't lived with my daughters. They are growing up and I'm getting worn down. After returning from South Africa, I thought about quitting football, but I have a large family and now I have to continue.

"Football doesn't make me as happy or as fulfilled as before. It becomes difficult to play like this."

Tevez will be part of the City squad that travels to Tottenham for Saturday's Premier League opener, with Roberto Mancini's side looking to start the season strongly and push for a Champions League spot.

By Saad Noor

Interact: Twitter * Facebook *Forums