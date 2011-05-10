Tevez boosts Man City for FA Cup Final

The Argentine, the club's top scorer this season with 19 league goals and often their most influential player, had not featured since the loss at Liverpool on April 11 when he tore a hamstring and his return is a big boost before Saturday's final.

Manager Roberto Mancini had said before Tuesday's game at Eastlands that if he did not play some part against Spurs it would be "impossible" for him to make the Wembley final, where City will be chasing their first silverware for 35 years.

Having teased the excited crowd by getting Tevez to warm up a few times during the game, Mancini finally sent on the fans' favourite to a standing ovation in the 83rd minute.

How much of a part Tevez will play against Stoke remains to be seen as Mancini hinted he might not start him.

"It was important that he played 15 minutes. We have four days, I want to take all the time to decide," the Italian told a news conference.

"I don't think he can be ready 100 percent because he played only 15 minutes, he did only one week's training with the team but we have four days (before the game)."

City clinched a top-four finish and a Champions League qualifying berth for the first time with the win over Tottenham which came courtesy of an own goal from Peter Crouch.