Tevez cannot operate like Messi - Martino

Gerardo Martino does not believe that Carlos Tevez can compensate for the absence of Lionel Messi in the Argentina squad.

The Barcelona star was sidelined by a knee injury last month and will miss the World Cup qualifiers against Paraguay, Brazil and Colombia.

Martino's woes increased with news that Sergio Aguero would be out for a month after going off injured in the 2-0 World Cup 2018 qualifying defeat to Ecuador.

But the coach does not feel those absences put pressure on Tevez to lead the side against Paraguay this week because he is a different type of player.

"Tevez cannot do Messi's role because Lionel plays like a number seven and I do not see Carlos playing there," Martino said.

"For Carlos it does not suit him at all to go to the wings. He can play in the position that he did at Juventus or how he does now at Boca."

Injury has also ruled out Lucas Biglia for the 2015 Copa America runners-up, while Ezequiel Garay departed in order to be present at the birth of his child.

"The team that steps onto the pitch will be up to the task. The amount of players missing isn't an excuse for us," Martino added.

"We called 28 players, we saw the problems that we could have, and more appeared."

The 52-year-old is simply focused on getting points on the board against Paraguay, who they beat 6-1 in the second of their two meetings at the Copa America, without compromising his ideals.

"I find it very difficult to think about winning without a good performance. The match is very important," Martino continued.

"There is an idea we are trying to accomplish and that idea has solutions to the problems.

"We don't negotiate on our style of play. You can have modifications according to the opponent. For instance, there is a solution to the damage from Ecuador.

"The two Copa America matches with Paraguay were similar. I imagine we will take charge of the game."