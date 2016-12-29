Tevez completes Shanghai Shenhua move

Former Manchester City and Juventus forward Carlos Tevez has completed his lucrative move to Shanghai Shenhua from Boca Juniors.

Tevez, 32, has long been expected to complete the switch, which was confirmed by both clubs.

The Argentine is reportedly becoming the highest-paid player in the world with his move to the Chinese Super League (CSL).

In a statement, Boca wished Tevez – who returned to his boyhood club last year and won two more trophies – all the best.

"Good luck Carlitos," a statement read. "You will always be in our hearts."

Tevez's arrival is a boost to Shenhua, who finished fourth in the CSL in the 2016 season.

He joins the likes of Demba Ba and Obafemi Martins in Gus Poyet's squad.