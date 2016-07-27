Tevez: Conte wanted me at Chelsea
Chelsea head coach Antonio Conte made an offer to bring Carlos Tevez back to the Premier League, says the Argentine attacker.
Argentine forward Carlos Tevez revealed he received a phone call from new Chelsea head coach Antonio Conte in regards to a return to the Premier League.
Tevez's playing future has been up in the air since Boca Juniors crashed out of the Copa Libertadores semi-finals at the hands of minnows Independiente del Valle a fortnight ago.
The 32-year-old said he was considering quitting football after the loss but has elected to continue playing on for Boca, despite interest from abroad – including West Ham and Corinthians.
And Tevez revealed he had even received a call from Conte - who signed the Argentina international at Juventus in 2013 - about a move to Chelsea.
"After the loss [to Independiente] we had two days off. I was shaken, like everyone at home. I returned to training and I said 'That's it, it's passed'," he told Radio La Red.
"But I was without any motivation. At that moment I thought about a lot of things, even to leave football. It was leave football or continue at Boca.
"One day later Conte called me to go to Chelsea, and I told him no. I wasn't in a good way, and I had to think about a lot of things. It was Boca or retire.
"You realise a lot of things, like family. Since I've come to Boca I live for the club. When you can't reach your objective you rethink a lot of things.
"I had to sit back and look at the big picture, and look ahead and see if I had the will to keep playing or not."
