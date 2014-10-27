Tevez earns Argentina recall from Martino

The Juventus striker has not played for his country since their 2011 Copa America quarter-final defeat to Uruguay, apparently due to a personality clash with former boss Alejandro Sabella.

However, Martino - who took over from Sabella after Argentina's World Cup final loss to Germany in July - said earlier this month that he would not be averse to bringing Tevez back into the fold.

Tevez has been in superb form for Juve this season, scoring eight goals in 10 appearances, and Martino has rewarded the 30-year-old with a place in his 25-man squad for Argentina's friendlies against Croatia and Portugal next month.

The Argentina national team revealed Martino's selection on their official Twitter account, and the squad also includes the likes of captain Lionel Messi and Manchester United's Angel di Maria.

Argentina take on Croatia at West Ham's Upton Park ground on November 12, before their clash against Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal at Old Trafford six days later.

Squad in full:

Goalkeepers: Willy Caballero (Manchester City), Nahuel Guzman (Tigres), Sergio Romero (Sampdoria)

Defenders: Cristian Ansaldi (Atletico Madrid), Martin Demichelis (Manchester City), Federico Fazio (Tottenham), Federico Fernandez (Swansea City), Ezequiel Garay (Zenit), Nicolas Otamendi (Valencia), Facundo Roncaglia (Fiorentina), Marcos Rojo (Manchester United), Pablo Zabaleta (Manchester City)

Midfielders: Ever Banega (Sevilla), Lucas Biglia (Lazio), Angel di Maria (Manchester United), Nicolas Gaitan (Benfica), Erik Lamela (Tottenham), Javier Mascherano (Barcelona), Javier Pastore (Paris Saint-Germain), Roberto Pereyra (Juventus), Enzo Perez (Benfica)

Forwards: Sergio Aguero (Manchester City), Gonzalo Higuain (Napoli), Lionel Messi (Barcelona), Carlos Tevez (Juventus)