Tevez an 'example to everyone', says Conte

The champions went into the fixture on the back of consecutive draws after Inter held them in their last league game and FC Copenhagen took a point from their UEFA Champions League meeting on Tuesday.



And their indifferent run of form looked set to continue when their newly promoted visitors went ahead at the Juventus Stadium through Fabrizio Cacciatore.

However, the hosts stormed back before half-time, as Tevez and Fernando Llorente found the net to give them the lead.

And this led manager Conte to say the Argentina international represents a leader in his squad, while also praising his strike partner for his first Juve goal.



"Tevez is an example to everyone. Llorente also did well today and there’s more to come from him. This goal will give him confidence," he said.



"We’re playing every three days and need everyone to get game time under their belts. I rotated the defenders for this one."



Conte was also impressed by Juve's ability to bounce back after falling behind, claiming their victory could have been even more handsome such was their dominance.



"Once again we reacted strongly to falling behind, immediately turning the game on its head in the first half," he added.



"We continued to go for it in the second half and deserved to win by a greater scoreline."