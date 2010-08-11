Tevez: Grondona broke his word on Maradona

"Mr Grondona said Maradona could do what he liked (after the World Cup)," Tevez said, adding the AFA president had told the coach the job was still his after Argentina's 4-0 quarter-final defeat by Germany.

"In the changing room (after Argentina's elimination) Don Julio told Diego he would continue (as coach). If (Grondona) holds a meeting and I can say it to him face to face, I'll do it," the outspoken Tevez told TyC Sports when he joined the squad in Dublin for Wednesday's friendly against Ireland.

"There's a lot lacking in the AFA's word ... I say what I think and feel, I don't care if for the next match I'm in the national team or not," the Manchester City player said.

The AFA board voted against renewing Maradona's contract after the coach had said he could not accept Grondona's demand to drop of some of his coaching staff and pick new assistants.

Argentina are under interim coach Sergio Batista, who has been in charge of the juniors and steered the country to Olympic gold in Beijing in 2008.

The AFA plan to name a coach in December to see Argentina through to the 2014 World Cup in Brazil, a job Batista, who played alongside Maradona in the 1986 World Cup-winning team, is keen to land.

