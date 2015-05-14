Tevez: Messi from a different planet

Carlos Tevez described Lionel Messi as "from a different planet" and is relishing doing battle with his Argentina team-mate when Juventus meet Barcelona in the UEFA Champions League final.

Italian champions Juve progressed to the showpiece in Berlin by drawing 1-1 at Real Madrid on Wednesday to complete a 2-1 aggregate triumph.

With Barca having knocked out Bayern Munich in the other semi-final, it means Tevez will come up against compatriot Messi.

The former Manchester City striker is aware of the danger Messi possesses, but believes there is no reason why Juve cannot be crowned European champions.

"Right now Messi is the best player in the world and he showed that in the semi-final," Tevez told reporters after Juve's draw in Madrid.

"He is capable of incredible things - he's from a different planet. I can't wait to take him on.

"It'll be a great match and we want to write Juve into the history books. We need to prepare perfectly."

Tevez, who won the Champions League with Manchester United in 2008, stated that the unity within the Juve camp is the reason for their march to the final.

"I think the team deserves to be in the final and we'll go to Berlin to go for it against a great Barcelona side," he added.

"The strength of this team is that we're a real group. We've shown we're here to do great things."