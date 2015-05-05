Tevez planning to win Champions League with Juve

Carlos Tevez is revelling in the lead-up to Juventus' UEFA Champions League semi-final against Real Madrid, claiming he moved to Italy to be involved in such matches.

Juventus will host Real in the first leg of their semi-final on Tuesday, with the Turin-based Serie A club in their Champions League's final-four for the first time since 2002-03, when they lost the final to Milan.

Tevez moved to Turin from Manchester City in June 2013 and has won two league titles in Italy, but it is European success that both he and Juventus truly crave.

"I didn't expect to reach the Champions League final, but I did expect to win the Scudetto [Italian league title]," Tevez said on Monday.

"What I did expect in the Champions League was fighting to go as far as possible.

"Because when they came for me they told me about an important project. A project where [Juve president Andrea] Agnelli and the whole board were serious about and aimed to make a dream come true, and that was winning the Champions League."

Since arriving in Europe in 2006, Tevez has won five league titles - with Manchester United, City and Juve - plus many other trophies, but the Argentine striker has yet to taste continental success.

Tevez previously won the 2003 Copa Libertadores and 2004 Copa Sudamericana with Boca Juniors.