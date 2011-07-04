Tevez repeats plea to leave Man City

The 27-year-old, who is currently in Argentina playing for his homeland in the Copa America, has previously been linked with a move away from Eastlands in order to be closer to his family in South America.

NEWS 16/05/11:Tevez: I could still leave Manchester City this summer

However, Blues boss Roberto Mancini had been hopeful of keeping his prized asset in Manchester as the club prepare for their Champions League debut in 2011/12 having finished third in the Premier League - and won the FA Cup - last term.

But the former Manchester United forward - who scored 24 goals in all competitions last season and proved an integral part to City's success - has now reiterated his desire to depart for pastures new.

Whether the club will grant him his wish remains to be seen, with few outfits likely to be able to afford the forward's exhorbitant transfer fee and wage demands.

"It is with great regret that I have to inform Manchester City of my wish to leave the club," he said.

"I would like to state that I have great respect for the club, its supporters and the owner, Sheikh Mansoor, who has been nothing other than respectful to me.

"I hope that the people understand the difficult circumstances I have been living under the past 12 months, in regards to my family.

"Living without my children in Manchester has been incredibly challenging for me. Everything I do, I do for my daughters, Katie and Florencia. I need to be closer to them and to spend more time with them.

"I need them to be happy because my life is about them now. I need to be in a place where they can adapt.

"Being captain of Manchester City, qualifying for the Champions League, winning the FA Cup and finishing as top scorer last season has made me very proud.

"I hope that most of the City fans will understand that I have given them my all on the pitch and that my dedication to the city cause has been 100 percent on the pitch.

"I hope I have done my bit to help City continue their progress towards their ambition to be champions of England and to advance in the Champions League. I have no doubt that the players and management of City will achieve great success in the future."

The 27-year-old has three years left on his contract with City, and had said in December he wanted to quit the club, before withdrawing his transfer request a few days later.

Tevez started his career with Argentina's Boca Juniors and moved to Brazil with Corinthians in 2004.

He joined West Ham United in 2006 and helped the London club to avoid relegation before moving to Manchester United.

He won two Premier League winners' medals with United and played in the side which won the Champions League Final in 2008 before controversially joining City a year later.