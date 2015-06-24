Tevez to return to Boca - Martucci

Carlos Tevez is set for a return to boyhood club Boca Juniors, after general secretary Cesar Martucci claimed to have secured the Argentine's services.

Juventus striker Tevez, on international duty with Argentina at the Copa America, has plied his trade in Europe since 2006, enjoying stints with West Ham, Manchester United and Manchester City before heading to Italy.

The 70-cap international started out in Boca's senior side in 2001, having spent many years there in the youth team - and Martucci said the 31-year-old would be coming home to Buenos Aires.

"We are very happy," Martucci told Argentine radio station AM 1050.

"After much work we can secure the return of Carlos Tevez.

"We hope that with Carlos' return, we can achieve the results that Boca fans are expecting.

"Unlike many players who returned to the club, he comes at full capacity."