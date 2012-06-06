Tevez reveals Boca Juniors dream

Tevez was widely tipped to leave City in January having fallen out of favour with manager Roberto Mancini following his refusal to warm up during the club’s 2-0 defeat to Bayern Munich last September.

However, after apologising for his conduct, the Argentine returned to first-team action with the Citizens in the 2-1 win over Chelsea in March.

And having played his part in the Blues pipping Manchester United to the Premier League title, Tevez has revealed he wants to stay with City before returning to Boca, where he spent seven years of his career, before hanging up his boots.

"My biggest wish is to finish my career in the Boca shirt," he told FoxSports. "I am still thinking the same as when I left, I want to retire here. I am here for whatever Boca need.

"But the truth is that I finished the season very happy in England. I am feeling good, I have no desire to be thinking that I want to leave, my family are happy."

The 28-year-old’s self-imposed exile from the Citizens prevented him from playing for the national team; something he claims has not affected him, but he was quick to reiterate that he is looking forward to a recall to the Argentina side.

"I did not miss the Seleccion. I was happier watching from outside," he said on Argentina’s 4-0 win over Ecuador.

"I liked the team but for now I do not want to be there. When I am called I will be there, of course."