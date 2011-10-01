Tevez shirt number allocated to Pantilimon

However, Pantilimon's name also appeared next to his own No.30 shirt with the mix-up caused by a printing error.

The 24-year-old Romanian international, who has made one appearance for City in the League Cup since arriving in the summer, wore his own number 30 shirt on the bench but was not called upon to play in his team's comfortable 4-0 win.

Tevez was missing at Ewood Park, serving a two-week club suspension for allegedly ignoring manager Roberto Mancini's instructions to come on as a 56th minute substitute against Bayern Munich in the Champions League on Tuesday.

City lost that game 2-0 but bounced back on Saturday thanks to goals from Adam Johnson, Mario Balotelli, and substitutes Samir Nasri and Stefan Savic, who both scored their first goals for the club.

The City fans who made the short trip from Manchester to Blackburn displayed banners with the words "Tevez Out" and the 27-year-old Argentine was not missed as City stayed level on points with champions Manchester United at the top of the table.

Both teams are unbeaten with 19 points from seven matches, though United are in first place with a goal difference of plus-19 compared to City's plus-18.

Following Tuesday's incident in Munich, Mancini said Tevez would never play for the club again and his City career "was finished" as far as he was concerned.

City have started an inquiry and suspended him for the maximum two weeks allowed under Premier League rules.

The team's assistant manager David Platt told Sky Sports: "We needed to concentrate totally on this game.

"From having the day off on Wednesday after coming back from Munich, we came in on Thursday and put everything to bed - the performance and everything else that went with it.

Asked if City's lawyers were preventing him talking about the Tevez situation, Platt replied:

"Unfortunately for many many reasons, we can't really go into that. We just want to concentrate on what is happening out on the pitch and fortunately that was what we have done today."

The only blot on an otherwise good afternoon for City was that Argentine forward Sergio Aguero injured his groin, but might not miss any matches for City with the international break coming up next weekend.