Tevez thanks Juve for reigniting his passion

Carlos Tevez has expressed his gratitude to Juventus, claiming the club gave him back his desire for playing football.

Tevez's return to Boca Juniors was confirmed by the Argentine club last month, the 31-year-old moving back to La Bombonera 11 years after departing.

The Argentina international had two successful seasons at Juve, scoring 50 goals in all competitions and helping the club to two league titles and one Coppa Italia as well as last season's UEFA Champions League final.

"From the first day I arrived in Turin, I felt at home and you immediately gave back my desire to play football," Tevez posted on his Twitter account on Monday, ahead of his presentation as a Boca player.

"I have only words of appreciation. I took this decision to go back to my country so that I could have my whole family reunited around me.

"It was not easy, because I leave behind friends, team-mates and a club that made me very happy.

"Thank you for all the battles, won and lost. I learned a lot thanks to all of you.

"You will always be in my heart. The Apache!!!!"