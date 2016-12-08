Tevez unsure on Boca future amid China speculation
Boca Juniors striker Carlos Tevez will consider Shanghai Shenhua's €40million offer to move to China during his mid-season break.
Carlos Tevez will use the mid-season break in the Primera Division to decide whether to accept a big-money offer from Shanghai Shenhua.
The Boca Juniors forward has been heavily linked with a switch to the Chinese Super League after Shanghai chairman Wu Xiaohui revealed there had been a "breakthrough" in talks for Tevez's services.
An annual figure of €40million has reportedly been offered to Tevez to move to China, with coach Gus Poyet saying it would "be a pleasure to have" the Argentina international in his squad.
Tevez remains unsure what his future will hold, though, and says he will use his time off to make a decision.
"I do not know what I am going to do," he told a media conference.
"I have many problems in my head to think about, [like] whether in February or March I'm going to be in China.
"When I'm on vacation, with a cool head, I'll think about it. I am always thinking about what's best for me, my family and for Boca. I know about the offer and the numbers.
"Not only could I leave [Boca], I could also stop playing. I still don't know what I'm going to do. I reached the end of the year exhausted, with a thousand things in my head. That's the time to stop a little and think about the future.
"I think about retiring, yes, that's why I mention it.
Tevez returned to Boca in July 2015, having spent the previous two campaigns in Italy with Juventus. He has scored twice in nine league appearances this term.
