Thai Premier League Wrap: PTT Rayong hammered

Namibian striker Lazarus Kaimbi scored a brace as Bangkok went 5-0 up in a one-sided affair in the Thai capital, before two late goals from Yves Hadley Desmarets gave the scoreline a degree of respectability.

Sunday saw another high-scoring encounter, Ivorian midfielder Anthony Moura-Komenan notching a hat-trick in Osotspa's 5-3 triumph against Army United.

A Datsakorn Thonglao brace at the top of the table guided leaders Muang Thong United to a 3-1 win at Bangkok United, a result that moves them two points clear of BEC Tero Sasana, who were held to a 1-1 draw by Chiangrai United.

Defending champions Buriram United extended their league unbeaten run to 10 games by emerging victorious 2-0 at Police United.

Buriram stay third, but Suphanburi are down to fifth following a 3-2 loss at Songkhla United, despite a double from Bjorn Lindemann.

Chonburi move above Suphanburi into fourth after 40-year-old midfielder Therdsak Chaiman scored five minutes from time to earn a 1-1 draw at TOT.

At the other end of the table, Yao Hermann Kouassi's hat-trick saw Air Force Central go up to third bottom as they claimed a second straight success, overcoming Chainat Hornbill 3-1.

Elsewhere, Singhtarua won 1-0 at Sisaket in spite of the dismissal of Visarut Vaigan, and Ratchaburi beat bottom club Samut Songkhram 3-1.