Thank you Arsene - Emery pays tribute to Wenger

Arsene Wenger is a reference for all modern coaches, said Paris Saint-Germain's Unai Emery after the long-serving Arsenal boss confirmed his departure.

Wenger - who has a year remaining on his contract - surprisingly announced on Friday he will end his 22-year stay at the club at the end of the season.

Emery was among the European coaches to pay tribute to the Frenchman, who was in charge of Monaco between 1987 and 1994 and has often been linked with PSG.

"Cannot talk about Arsenal, the Premier League and coaching without citing Arsene Wenger, a reference without doubt," Emery wrote on Twitter. "Thank you, Arsene!"

Impossible de parler de , de la et du métier d’entraineur sans citer Arsène Wenger, une des références sans doute. Merci Arsène! April 20, 2018

Emery himself could be on the market at the end of the campaign, with former Borussia Dortmund coach Thomas Tuchel reportedly set to take over at newly crowned Ligue 1 champions PSG.