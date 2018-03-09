Thauvin did not break ankle, Garcia confirms

Rudi Garcia does not believe the injury suffered by Marseille winger Florian Thauvin against Athletic Bilbao is serious.

Thauvin was carried from the field on a stretcher during Thursday's 3-1 Europa League victory, prompting fears the winger had broken his ankle.

The 25-year-old has been one of the stars of Marseille's season, scoring 16 Ligue 1 goals and providing 13 assists for his side.

And Garcia is hopeful Thauvin's injury is not too serious ahead of next week's second leg in Bilbao.

"Thauvin received a big bruise, but nothing is broken," Garcia said.

"We'll wait till tomorrow for more information."