Thauvin 'very happy' at Marseille

Florian Thauvin insists he has no interest in a move to Atletico Madrid or Bayern Munich as he remains focused on his future at Marseille.

The France international has established himself as one of Ligue 1's outstanding talents since returning to L'OM from Newcastle United, netting his 10th league goal of the season on Friday.

Although Thauvin's fine form has reportedly attracted the interest of both Atletico and Bayern, he says he is happy in France.

"I'm not worried about the transfer window; I'm very happy at Marseille," Thauvin told Canal+.

"I've had a hard time getting back to the club and I feel good. The important thing is to play and have fun. I am doing that."

What a way to score your 50th career league goalTake a bow January 19, 2018

Marseille climbed to second courtesy of their 2-0 win at Caen, with leaders Paris Saint-Germain facing third-placed Lyon on Sunday.