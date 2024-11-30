The best footballer in the world wears this model of boots and they are currently half-price - thanks to Black Friday weekend
If they are good enough for the 2024 Ballon D'or winner, they might just be able to take your game to a new level too...
Rodri has - in the last two years alone - won the Premier League twice, Champions League, Euros, gone on a 74-game unbeaten run and more recently lifted his first ever Ballon d'Or.
In simple terms, the Manchester City star is very good at football. Specifically, he is very good at running games from midfield. He was even recently willing to share some thoughts with FourFourTwo on how City and Pep Guardiola transformed him into the engine room monster he is today.
But to do that job, covering such a huge amount of ground, you need an outstanding pair of football boots. Thanks to an amazing deal for Black Friday week, you can still pick up the same pair the Spaniard wears - at half price.
The Phantom Luna II's are one of the best boots currently on the market. They offer a snug, locked-down feel combined with a clean connection when striking the ball. ProDirect are offering half price when going for this stylish black and white colouring.
If you want to play like Rodri, get involved in the offer above for his preferred football boots. But, if you're keen on checking out the best Black Friday football deals for the UK, and the best Black Friday soccer deals in the US, then click HERE.
