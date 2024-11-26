'The biggest frauds in the league!' Manchester City superfan Noel Gallagher slams rival club

Noel Gallagher believes Manchester City have 'fallen off a cliff' following their recent string of performances.

The Sky Blues have lost five consecutive matches under Pep Guardiola, with their recent defeat against Tottenham ringing further alarm bells for supporters. Erling Haaland looks a shell of his former self and it is clear now just how badly City are missing midfield kingpin Rodri.

Gallagher, guitarist and singer of legendary indie-rock band Oasis, addressed his team's woes on talkSPORT on Tuesday admitting even he couldn't have seen a dip in form as bad as this.

Noel Gallagher admits he would be worried about Manchester City… had they not just won four titles on the trot

"To have been beaten by the better team five games in a row is like wow," began the 57-year-old. "Pep [Guardiola] as we know says one thing to the cameras and then says something completely different in the dressing room. I would be very interested to see what the atmosphere is like.

"The whole entire thing seems to have fallen off a cliff. For me, if we hadn't had won four Premier League in a row I would be worried. This is just an inevitable drop of maybe four, five per cent and on Saturday, the one team we do not want to play after four defeats in a row is Tottenham at home."

Spurs have a brilliant record against Manchester City and Gallagher even admitted it is the Lilywhites up and down form that frustrated him the most regarding their victory on Saturday.

"They do it to us every time and they are the biggest frauds in the football league!" he added. "They will get battered by Fulham at the weekend, no problem. But they always turn up against us!"

City, despite now being eight points behind Premier League leaders Liverpool, have a perfect chance to respond against Feyenoord in the UEFA Champions League this week.

With the onus on ending their awful run of performances, Guardiola's side are still backed in at odds as low as 2/11 to beat the Dutch side on home soil.

In FourFourTwo's view, it seems likely that Manchester City will return to winning ways against Feyenoord on Tuesday, with something of a point to prove ahead of their huge clash against Liverpool.

All attention will quickly turn to Anfield on Sunday, as the Premier League returns following midweek European action with a huge clash between Arne Slot's side and the reigning champions.