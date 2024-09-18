The Champions League goal of the season competition is already over

The Champions League goal of the season competition is off and sewn up - after the first round of games

Stop the count: we already have the goal of the season for the 2024/25 Champions League

There's still another 183 games to go in the Champions League this season - but Zeno Debast's goal for Sporting against Lille in the first round of league phase games is already an outstanding contender for goal of the season in Europe's biggest competition.

