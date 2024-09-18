The Champions League goal of the season competition is already over

Stop the count: we already have the goal of the season for the 2024/25 Champions League

There's still another 183 games to go in the Champions League this season - but Zeno Debast's goal for Sporting against Lille in the first round of league phase games is already an outstanding contender for goal of the season in Europe's biggest competition.

The defender found the top corner from over 25 yards out to double his side's lead as they claimed a 2-0 victory over their French opponents on Tuesday evening.

VIDEO: Why Raheem Sterling Could Actually Be PERFECT For Arsenal Specifically

A swift Sporting counter-attack up the left wing was halted just outside the box before being worked back and across to Debast, who had got forward from centre-back to join the attack.

With ten-man Lille all tied up with the rest of the Sporting attack, Debast had the time and space to pick his spot, and did so superbly.

The 20 year old rifled a first-time strike into the top corner with such accuracy that goalkeeper Franco Israel knew he was beaten and did not even bother to dive after taking a step towards it path.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

One of the goals of the season already ðŸ”¥ | Sporting 2-0 Lille | UEFA Champions League Highlights - YouTube Watch On

Incredibly, the goal was the very first senior goal Debast has ever scored in 115 appearances for club and country.

The Belgium international joined the Portuguese champions from Anderlecht in the summer and has played a part in all but one of their games to date in all competitions.

Debast was part of his country's squad at Euro 2024, making two appearances in the group stage.

More Champions League stories

Champions League power ranking: The odds for Europe, as Premier League heavyweights look to dethrone Real Madrid

Ranked! The 20 best cult Champions League sides ever

Line-up quiz! Can you name the AC Milan line-up from their 2005 Champions League final loss to Liverpool?