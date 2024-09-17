Line-up quiz! Can you name the AC Milan line-up from their 2005 Champions League final loss to Liverpool?

By
published

Milan boasted some of the best players in the world when they faced Liverpool in Istanbul

Milan&#039;s coach Carlo Ancelotti walks by the throphy at the end of the UEFA Champions league football final AC Milan vs Liverpool, 25 May 2005 at the Ataturk Stadium in Istanbul. Liverpool won 3-2 on penalties.
(Image credit: FILIPPO MONTEFORTE/AFP via Getty Images)

Time for a line-up football quiz. We know you remember the Liverpool side who won the 2005 Champions League final in dramatic circumstances… but how well do you remember Milan's team from that night?

The Reds kick off their Champions League campaign with a trip to Italy to face the Rossoneri in the new league format. The two clubs are familiar foes in European competition, famously battling in the 2005 and 2007 Champions League finals.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Callum Rice-Coates
Callum Rice-Coates

Callum is a football writer who has had work published by the likes of BBC Sport, the Independent, BT Sport and the Blizzard, amongst various others. A lifelong Wrexham fan, he is hoping Ryan Reynolds can lead his hometown club to the promised land.