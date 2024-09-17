Line-up quiz! Can you name the AC Milan line-up from their 2005 Champions League final loss to Liverpool?

Time for a line-up football quiz. We know you remember the Liverpool side who won the 2005 Champions League final in dramatic circumstances… but how well do you remember Milan's team from that night?

The Reds kick off their Champions League campaign with a trip to Italy to face the Rossoneri in the new league format. The two clubs are familiar foes in European competition, famously battling in the 2005 and 2007 Champions League finals.

Liverpool came out on top in the first of those, memorably coming from 3-0 down at half-time to level the scores at 3-3, before winning on penalties in Istanbul. That match remains one of the greatest Champions League finals of all time and is only likely to become a more significant part of the club’s history as the years go by.

QUIZ The Ultimate Liverpool quiz

Rafa Benitez orchestrated the unexpected victory, guiding Liverpool to the final with victories over Bayer Leverkusen, Juventus and Chelsea in the knockout stages. The semi-final against Jose Mourinho’s Chelsea was a particularly tight, tactical affair, won by Luis Garcia’s controversial goal.

In the final against Milan, though, Benitez appeared to have been outthought by opposite number Carlo Ancelotti, whose side raced into a lead that seemed unassailable. But the Italian side appeared to let some complacency creep in after the break, allowing Steven Gerrard, Vladimir Smicer and Xabi Alonso to score and turn the game on its head.

Gerrard’s heroics are now famous, as are Jerzy Dudek’s antics in the penalty shootout. But who scored Milan’s goals? And who was responsible for the defensive lapses that allowed Liverpool back into the game?

Test your memory and your knowledge of one of football’s most star-studded XI’s with our quiz on the Milan team that lined up to face Liverpool in Istanbul. There's no time limit for this one and don’t forget to tweet your scores @FourFourTwo and then share with your mates. How many can you name?

