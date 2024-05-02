The Football Manager 2024 player living the dream, as he prepares for Wembley playoff final

By Joe Mewis
published

Football Manager gamer Nathan Owolabi was handed a placement by Wembley-bound Bromley FC

Xbox, Football Manager and Bromley ran a competition to earn a real-life job
Xbox, Football Manager and Bromley ran a competition to earn a real-life job (Image credit: Xbox/Football Manager)

Bromley FC head to Wembley this weekend as they look to win a place in the English Football League for the first time in their 132 history. 

And should the Ravens get past Solihull Moors in the National League play-off final they will have Football Manager to thank. Or more specifically, they will have 23-year-old Football Manager gamer Nathan Owolabi to thank. 

Joe Mewis

For more than a decade Joe Mewis has worked in football journalism as a reporter and editor, with stints at Mirror Football and LeedsLive among others. He is the author of four football history books that include tomes on Leeds United and the England national team.