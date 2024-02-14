Football Manager 2024: Here's how to sign ANY player for just £2.5m
Here's the Football Manager 2024 hack you've always needed, with the world's best players all costing next to nothing
Football Manager 2024 isn't easy. Often, you can feel like you're pushing a boulder up a hill.
If it isn't the unthinkable unfolding in front of your eyes on the pitch, it's off-field matters. Football is just so expensive these days, isn't it? And your board simply won't give you even money to get the players you need.
Fear not, though. Every player in FM24 costs £2.5 million. No, really.
Let's take Martin Odegaard, who according to the game, is valued at a minimum of £261m. That's quite specific. We're guessing that Arsenal just won't sell him.
Wrong. You can get him for 100 times less than that – offer £0 up front, six £200 instalments of £1.2k, a further £2.5m after 50 appearances and a 10 per cent sell-on fee.
That's the magic number – and it works with anyone (providing they have any kind of interest in moving). Of course, there are easier cheats: namely using the editor to just… move players around.
There's no guarantee that you can agree a contract with anyone, is there?
