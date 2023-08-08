‘The Golden Generation sub’: Peter Crouch explains why he never felt the pressure while playing for England

Former England striker Peter Crouch has explained to FourFourTwo why he never felt the same kind of pressure as much of the rest of the Golden Generation – and why he loved playing for England as much as he did.

Crouch had a record of around one goal in two games playing international football, going to the 2006 World Cup and becoming a reliable squad player, especially for Sven Goran Eriksson. Looking back on those days, he told FFT about how the tense nature of the national setup didn't really affect him.

“Some players in that squad had a lot of pressure on their shoulders… I didn’t class myself as the Golden Generation, I was just the sub for the Golden Generation,” he smiles.

“I didn’t have that weight: I had to perform better than them at times just to stick around. Michael Owen and Wayne Rooney were the first choice and I thought, ‘As long as I’m the best of the rest, I’ll get games’. I got a lot of games around then.”

Did the Golden Generation perhaps need a Crouchy then, FFT ponders, just as a contrast to the intensity of all those other personalities?

“I wouldn’t say I was needed,” he answers immediately, modesty ingrained.

“But I do think it helped. I had an association with everyone, I’d played for a lot of clubs and I don’t hold grudges. I do think the Premier League was better for the rivalry between clubs.

“But I only look back on England with fond memories. There was a bit of difficulty at the start, especially when I wasn’t scoring with Liverpool, but just representing England was amazing – and every time I pulled on the England shirt, I felt invincible.

I felt like even if I only got on for five, 10 minutes, I’d score. I did most of the time! Playing with those players, training with them and watching how they operate, I loved every minute.”

