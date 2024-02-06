The real reason Kyle Walker and Neal Maupay had on-field spat during Brentford v Man City

Neal Maupay and Kyle Walker were seen embroiled in an on-field spat during Brentford's Premier League clash with Manchester City.

A hat trick from Phil Foden secured all three points for Pep Guardiola's side, but it was the verbal bust-up between Maupay and Walker that grabbed the headlines.

The pair could be seen exchanging words throughout the 90 minutes, as they continued to go back and forth with each other at the Gtech Community Stadium.

Brentford v Manchester City argument: Why were Kyle Walker and Neal Maupay embroiled in an spat on-field?

Brentford's Neal Maupay and Man City's Kyle Walker became embroiled in a war of words (Image credit: Getty Images)

It all started as Walker took a throw-in in front of the dugouts, with Maupay issuing some choice words the way of the Three Lions international. The former Tottenham man was seemingly confused and angered with the Bees forward and began directing the same level of insult back at him.

Maupay, who recently endured another verbal back and forth with James Maddison, had scored the opening goal in the capital, only for the reigning Premier League champions to hit back.

Phil Foden's three goals sunk Thomas Frank's side to a 12th defeat of the season so far, leaving them hovering precariously above the Premier League's relegation places. Perhaps upset with the way the game had panned out, Maupay chose to target Walker after news broke of his recent split with long-term partner Annie Kilner just last week.

Fourth official Stuart Attwell initially attempted to intervene, with Guardiola and Frank also called upon in an attempt to simmer the tensions between the two players.

The Dane told Sky Sports following the game: “No, I saw they were talking to each other. It's not my first focus after a game that we lost.”

