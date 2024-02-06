Quiz! Can you name the Liverpool line-up from Jurgen Klopp's first game in charge?
A goalless draw away to Mauricio Pochettino's Tottenham side marked the start of a glorious era for Liverpool
11 players to guess – and no time limit for this one. Like line-up quizzes? Check out more here.
After Jurgen Klopp's shock announcement that he will be leaving Liverpool in the summer, where will the club go from here?
The German arrived in October 2015 to replace Brendan Rodgers and established an exciting identity for the team, with his trademark high-intensity football delivering great success.
There have been seven trophies so far, including the Champions League and a first title of the Premier League era, but now the end is near for Klopp's Liverpool.
It all started with a goalless draw against Tottenham Hotspur at White Hart Lane. Although the game was forgettable, how many of that team can you remember?
