Quiz! Can you name the Liverpool line-up from Jurgen Klopp's first game in charge?

Jurgen Klopp and Mauricio Pochettino on the touchline as Liverpool play Tottenham

11 players to guess – and no time limit for this one. Like line-up quizzes? Check out more here.

Remember to tweet your scores @FourFourTwo and share with your mates.

THEN TRY Quiz! Can you name the Liverpool line-up from the FA Cup final against West Ham United in 2006?

We use Kwizly for our quizzes – find out more here

After Jurgen Klopp's shock announcement that he will be leaving Liverpool in the summer, where will the club go from here?

The German arrived in October 2015 to replace Brendan Rodgers and established an exciting identity for the team, with his trademark high-intensity football delivering great success.

There have been seven trophies so far, including the Champions League and a first title of the Premier League era, but now the end is near for Klopp's Liverpool.

It all started with a goalless draw against Tottenham Hotspur at White Hart Lane. Although the game was forgettable, how many of that team can you remember?

MORE QUIZZES

Quiz! Can you name the Chelsea line-up from the Champions League final against Manchester City in 2021?

Quiz! Can you name the England line-up from Gareth Southgate's first game as manager against Malta in 2016?

Quiz! Can you name the Barcelona line-up from the Champions League final against Arsenal in 2006?