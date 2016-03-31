There is more to come from me, promises Moreno

Liverpool defender Alberto Moreno has promised there is more to come from him and praised the intelligence of his manager Jurgen Klopp.

Moreno has become Liverpool's first-choice left-back under Klopp but the 23-year-old accepts he still has plenty to learn.

"[Klopp] always says that he wants me to attack but above all I have to defend and be in my position," Moreno told Liverpool's website ahead of Saturday's Premier League match against Tottenham.

"I know that I am a defender and defending is the most important thing but if I see an opportunity to attack I will do it as well.

"I am 23 years old now and I have a lot left to learn, a lot to improve and a lot to grow as a player.

"The fans will see a lot more of Alberto Moreno."

Moreno added Klopp has impressed him since the German replaced Brendan Rodgers in the Anfield dugout earlier in the season.

"I think he has been here long enough to know all the players, their attributes and how they can contribute to the team," he said.

"The manager is very smart, he loves his profession and football and he is very dedicated to it.

"However, he also knows that we all have to keep improving and to do better than we are doing so far."