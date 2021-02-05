There’s no entitlement to a position - Hunt on Khune's continued abscence

Kaizer Chiefs coach Gavin Hunt believes that Itumeleng Khune is still very important at the club, saying he is working hard to get back into the team, but he will have to grab his chance when he gets it.

For near on a decade Khune was the undisputed No.1 for the Glamour Boys. However, after picking up two lengthy injuries and missing the majority of game time over the last two-and-a-half seasons has seen the keeper fall down the pecking order both at Chiefs and the National team.

Khune has played just five of Chiefs’ 15 league games in 2020-21‚ one cup match and two games in the Caf Champions League, but has been missing from nurmous matchday squads in recent weeks.

With Khune not even in the squad rumours have beganto start about his future at the club, but Hunt believes it’s important to have someone of Khune’s calibre fighting to get into the tream

“He’s very important‚ knowing that we’ve got someone of that calibre pushing to get into the team. So he’s very important‚” Hunt responded when asked about Khune’s importance at the club.

“He’s like any other player‚ he’s got to work hard. There’s no entitlement to a position at a club anywhere.

“So he’s working hard. He’s doing well. And when his chance comes again hopefully he grabs it. That’s the only thing I can say on the situation.”