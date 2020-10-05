‘These are the games you dream of’ – Callum Robinson targets Euro 2020

Callum Robinson has challenged his Republic of Ireland team-mates to make their dreams come true by sending the nation to the Euro 2020 finals.

Ireland travel to Slovakia for their play-off semi-final on Thursday evening knowing victory there would leave them one game away from the big stage for a tournament during which two of their games would take place in Dublin.

West Brom striker Robinson, who watched the Republic’s ill-fated World Cup play-off against Denmark in November 2017 on television, said: “It’s obviously a privilege to be involved in it.

“There are a lot of young lads in the squad now – we want to make history, we want to do well, we want to get to the Euros. These are the games you dream of as a kid, Thursday night, to help the country to get to the Euros.

“I believe we can. It’s going to be tough, but you’re never going to get to a Euros an easy way.”

The finals were due to take place this summer but were delayed by the coronavirus pandemic, and Ireland have had to wait since their 1-1 draw against Denmark in their final qualifier in November last year for their chance to grab a ticket.

Robinson said: “It feels like a long wait. Back when we were on lockdown and you’re in your house not being able to do much, gutted that the games weren’t played in March, you’re thinking, ‘We could have been on our way to the Euros now’.

“But since we’ve got back into football it’s been week after week really, you’re not thinking too much into it.

“Now it’s come around, I think I speak for all the boys – we’re all looking forward to it. There is a lot of quality and we’ve got some of the young lads who have come in and there is not so much fear there.

“We’ve got a lot of quality and go there positive and go there and get a win, and then we move on to next month.”