'They call me Blackenbauer' - Monaco clarify Jemerson nickname

Monaco have attempted to play down a potential race-row relating to the nickname of new signing Jemerson by insisting his "Blackenbauer" moniker was given to him by fans of his former club Atletico Mineiro.

Brazilian Jemerson was on Thursday introduced by the principality club following his January window move from Atletico for a reported fee of €10million.

Asked by a journalist to reveal his strengths, the 23-year-old defender said: "They call me Blackenbauer because I am a quick and technical player."

The quote spread quickly on social media with some users accusing Monaco of racism.

The club partially addressed the issue with a swift response, explaining where the name originated and referencing the former West Germany international Franz Beckenbauer, who was also known as 'Der Kaiser'.

A tweet from Monaco read: "'Blackenbauer' is the nickname given by fans of Atletico Mineiro to Jemerson, in relation of course to the Kaiser."

Jemerson went on to reveal his hopes that the move to Monaco would further his international career.

He added: "I've had only good impressions since my arrival and having met my new team-mates. I will try to bring my all to Monaco.

"I chose here because it is a big European club, a club that brings through a lot of young players.

"I was called up to the Brazil squad [for the World Cup qualifier against Peru in November] and I know that Ligue 1 is observed closely by members of the Selecao staff.

"I have to adapt and play as quickly as possible. The goal is to be called up by Brazil again."