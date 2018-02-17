Thiago back for Bayern as Heynckes rests stars for Besiktas

Thiago Alcantara has been named in the Bayern Munich starting line-up for the first time since November for Saturday's clash with Wolfsburg.

The Spain international suffered a thigh muscle injury in the 2-1 Champions League win at Anderlecht on November 22 and has been sidelined ever since.

The 26-year-old starts the Bundesliga clash at Volkswagen Arena, though, as head coach Jupp Heynckes rests a number of other senior stars ahead of next week's clash with Besiktas.

Mats Hummels, Robert Lewandowski, Jerome Boateng, Thomas Muller, David Alaba and Joshua Kimmich have all been named on the bench, with Bayern seemingly wary of any further injuries ahead of the first leg of their Champions League last-16 showdown.

Kingsley Coman, James Rodriguez and Arturo Vidal did not travel with the squad, as all three are suspended.

Bayern are 18 points clear at the top of the table after 22 matches, while Wolfsburg are 13th, just a point above the bottom three.