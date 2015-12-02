Thiago edging closer to Bayern comeback

Thiago Alcantara is hopeful of making his Bayern Munich comeback before the mid-season break.

The midfielder picked up a knee injury while away on international duty with Spain back in November and Bayern initially feared he would be unavailable for at least the remainder of the calendar year.

A series of tests revealed Thiago would be out of action for an estimated four weeks, and the 24-year-old is now set to resume squad training.

"I am feeling very well," he told reporters.

"My recovery is going perfect. I hope to be able to resume squad training next week."

Thiago has missed the Bundesliga games against Schalke and Hertha Berlin due to his knee problem, as well as the Champions League victory over Olympiacos.

He will not be part of the squad for this weekend's match against Borussia Monchengladbach, but could make his comeback in either the Champions League trip to Dinamo Zagreb or the Bundesliga match at home against Ingolstadt on December 12.