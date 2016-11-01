Thiago Maia would pick PSG over Real Madrid or Barcelona

Santos midfielder Thiago Maia claims he would opt for a move to Paris Saint-Germain over Real Madrid or Barcelona, but admits there has been no contact with the Ligue 1 champions.

Maia has been an integral part of Santos' strong Campeonato Brasileiro campaign, with the club in third position and six points adrift of leaders Palmeiras.

The 19-year-old won a historic Olympic gold with Brazil at Rio 2016 and has lofty ambitions for the future.

Maia is ready to reject the glamour of LaLiga giants Barca and Madrid in favour of a move to France, but wants to help Santos qualify for the Copa Libertadores before considering his future.

"I identify with PSG. Many players say they want to play for Real or Barcelona, but I identify with PSG. But that does not mean I'll go there," he told ESPN Brasil.

"Not yet [I have not had contact the club], but I hope it comes one day. As I said, I identify a lot, I have friends there.

"Marquinhos told me about the structure of the club. You can see it in his smile that he's happy. If I go to PSG I will be very happy.

"I leave [my future] in the hands of my mother and my agent. My agent came out there and said some things, but I called for calm, I am going to think about Santos.

"I think a lot about Santos and the opportunity they have given me. It does not depend only on me, but also on Santos.

"First I want to think about getting to the Libertadores. Then I will think about my future."