Thiago rules out Arsenal switch

Thiago, who is currently starring for Spain in the European Under-21 Championships in Denmark, is regarded as one of the most talented prospects to come out of the Catalans’ youth academy in recent years.

But with Barcelona set to renew their interest in signing Arsenal skipper Fabregas this summer, speculation had been rife that the Spanish champions would be willing to offer the 20-year-old midfielder to the Gunners in an attempt to seal the deal.

But the player’s agent and father Mazinho, himself a former Barcelona star, insists his son would not consider a move to North London.

"His future is at Barcelona,” he told Spanish radio station Onda Cero. “The boy does not want to leave the club or be involved in a deal with Cesc Fabregas.

"Nobody at the club has told us that Thiago will not be here next season. It is his ambition to be successful at Barcelona.

"We are calm because the player has a deal at the club until June 2014.

"I do not wish to comment on a team involving Cesc and Thiago. That is nothing to do with me."

