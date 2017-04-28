Thiago signs new Bayern Munich deal

Bayern Munich have announced that midfielder Thiago Alcantara has signed a new contract.

The 26-year-old has agreed to a two-year extension of his deal, which will now run until June 30, 2021.

Thiago joined Bayern from Barcelona in 2013 and has established himself as a key member of the first team thanks to excellent form during the current campaign, having previously been hindered by fitness problems.

The Spain international has made 39 appearances in all competitions this term, scoring eight times and registering nine assists.

"Thiago is one of the best and therefore most popular midfielders in Europe," chairman Karl-Heinz Rummenigge told Bayern's official website.

"We are very happy that we have been able to tie this outstanding professional to the club for the long term."

Thiago added: "My family and I feel very comfortable in Munich. Everything suits us here. I want to win many trophies with Bayern in the future."

His renewal comes after Bayern confirmed that they had signed winger Kingsley Coman from Juventus on a permanent three-year deal for a total fee of €35million.

It is another welcome piece of positive news for Bayern during a difficult spell for the Bundesliga leaders.

A run of five games without a win has seen them exit the Champions League in controversial fashion to Real Madrid and surrender the defence of the DFB-Pokal, with Borussia Dortmund having come from 2-1 down to win Wednesday's semi-final 3-2.

Consecutive draws in the Bundesliga with Bayer Leverkusen and Mainz has seen their lead at the top of the table cut to eight points, although they remain firm favourites to claim the title with just four games remaining.