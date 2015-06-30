Thiago Silva: 'I didn't even know the ball had hit my hand'

Brazil defender Thiago Silva said he did not know he was at fault for the penalty to help Paraguay equalise in their Copa America quarter-final defeat on Saturday.

Dunga's men were leading 1-0 before the Paris Saint-Germain centre-back handled the ball in the 72nd minute, as he and Dani Alves both attempted to head the ball clear.

Paraguay's Derlis Gonzalez converted the resulting penalty, and it was Gonzalez again from the spot who broke Brazil hearts in the shoot-out to seal a 4-3 win.

"I didn't even know the ball had hit my hand," Silva said.

"I only saw what had happened when I saw videos later at the hotel.

"That is why my face was one of such astonishment. I did not understand what the referee had seen.

"The referee didn't even know if it was my hand or Dani's."

Brazil won just two of their four games in Chile and the former captain said the team must work hard to improve ahead of the upcoming World Cup qualifiers.

"Of course we have to try to play a little more," he said.

"In the second half against Paraguay the truth is we hardly saw the colour of the ball.

But Dani Alves - a late addition to the squad, replacing the injured Danilo - spoke out in support of his team-mate.

"For me, Thiago Silva remains the best defender in the world. They are specific situations that happen in the career of every player. These are just moments," he said.

With the World Cup qualifiers set to get underway in October, the Barcelona man also stressed the importance of concentrating on their continued development ahead of Russia 2018 and putting the disappointment of Chile behind them.

"We have to accept things and try to evolve," Dani Alves said.

"There is no other way. Whining is not an option. What we have to do is take a step forward.

"Brazil are in a period of transition, with young and promising players who have strong personalities. I believe these are the players who can change things and improve the team.

“I do not know if I will continue to be named, but whoever is in the squad has to give their best."