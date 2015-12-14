Thiago Silva: Lack of winter break could cost Chelsea versus PSG

Paris Saint-Germain captain Thiago Silva believes the lack of a winter break could cost Chelsea in their Champions League last-16 tie.

The Ligue 1 champions have just two games left before enjoying two weeks off over the festive period, whereas Chelsea face another four matches before the new year.

And Thiago Silva feels that could provide PSG with the edge when the sides meet for the third season in a row in February and March.

"Chelsea are playing at Christmas and new year and that must be a great effort for them, a very difficult moment both mentally and physically," the Brazil centre-back told Omnisport.

"When it comes to the crucial moments of the season, the knockout stages of the Champions League and the end of the local leagues, they are more tired because they didn't have a winter break.

"I hope we can take advantage of this situation, but in the Champions League you never know what is going to happen."

PSG eliminated Chelsea in the last 16 in 2014-15, 12 months after Jose Mourinho's team had done the same to them, but Thiago Silva does not think either side will be gunning for revenge.

"I don't know whose revenge it. Theirs or ours. Looking at last season, it's theirs. But I believe there's no such thing as revenge," he added.

"Both are great clubs and they have great ambitions. The rivalry is something that stays outside the pitch, it's more about the fans.

"We have great players to play a great match against Chelsea."