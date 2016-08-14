Things can only get Petr - Cech concedes four then crashes car

A miserable day for Petr Cech went from bad to worse in the aftermath of Arsenal's 4-3 Premier League defeat to Liverpool on Sunday.



After plucking the ball from his net four times in the space of 18 minutes either side of half-time, the experience goalkeeper failed to complete the seemingly routine task of driving out of the stadium car park.



Pictures emerged on social media apparently showing damage to the front bumper of the car, with Cech having reportedly hit a pillar.

Not a good day for Petr Cech. He concedes four goals and he's just smashed his car up in car park at Emirates. August 14, 2016

Arsenal took the lead at Emirates Stadium when Theo Walcott slotted in two minutes after having a penalty saved by Simon Mignolet, but Cech's day soon went downhill.

First Phillippe Coutinho beat him with a brilliant curling free-kick, then Adam Lallana put Liverpool in front and Coutinho extended their lead by finishing off a long passing move.

Sadio Mane cut in off the right wing to smash in a superb unstoppable fourth, before Arsenal grabbed goals back from Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Calum Chambers.