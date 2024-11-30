This could be the oddest thing we've ever seen happen inside a football stadium

Watching a game on TV can occasionally be preferable to sitting in the stands and seeing it unfold in front of your eyes. Perhaps adverse weather, a long drive or illness mean you’d rather sit in the comfort of your own home without missing the football.

Typically, it’s a choice between one or the other. But not, apparently, in Brazil. Bizarrely, fans at a Serie A match between Palmeiras and Botafogo on Wednesday watched on a giant TV, while sat in the stadium.

That was because their view to the pitch was entirely obstructed by the staging for a music concert the following day. Singer-songwriter Roberto Carlos (not the one you’re thinking of) performed at Allianz Parque on Thursday.

Concert disrupts big Brazilian Serie A clash

As a result, fans in the end stand could not see, and therefore watched the match on a screen, soaking in the atmosphere with their ears rather than their eyes.

And it wasn’t an overly enjoyable experience as Palmeiras fell to a 3-1 loss to Botafogo in a top-of-the-table clash. The players were at least spared from the judgemental looks of the disappointed fans in one section of the stadium.

Imagine going to the stadium to NOT watch the match. 😭🏟️🇧🇷 This is what happened to Palmeiras supporters last night.A stage and large screen was installed for a Brazilian singer's concert, which prevented the fans behind the goal from watching the match. 🚧The fans had to… pic.twitter.com/OetNu6lFsuNovember 27, 2024

The stand is normally closed when gigs are scheduled at the stadium, but the importance of this game meant Palmeiras compromised. The likes of Paul McCartney and Taylor Swift have previously performed at the 44,000-seater arena.

Only those in Palmeiras’ Avanti club membership group were given access to the stand for the Botafogo clash. And it wasn’t the first time the club allowed fans in to watch on TV: they did the same for the Campeonato Paulista final against Sao Paulo in 2022 and the Serie A match against Fortaleza the same year which secured the title.

While Palmeiras might point to the blocked off group of fans as a potential hindrance in such a big game, Botafogo stood strong to put themselves on the verge of a first top-flight title since 1995.

Manager Artur Jorge said: "We still have six more points up for grabs and we have to continue working in the same way as today because we will also have very strong rivals. Only by having a Botafogo of this level would it be possible to win like we did.

“I want to dedicate the victory to our fans, because they deserved it, to enjoy this moment. After some doubts, today, we probably showed that we are alive, that we are fighting, that we will continue fighting.”

Palmeiras fans might be watching future matches, whether on TV or not, with their hands over their eyes after seemingly failing to secure a third successive league title.