Thohir keen on finding investors to help revive Inter

Erick Thohir would welcome financial support from external parties as he tries to turn Inter into a Scudetto challenger in Serie A.

The Inter president has bankrolled significant investment at the club since taking over from Massimo Moratti in 2013, but they remain 18 points off leaders Juventus with five games to play this season.

Reports had suggested Thohir was looking to sell his majority share of Inter to a Chinese company, but he has rejected those claims and insists he is determined to bring glory back to the club.

However, the Indonesian has admitted he cannot fund Inter on his own for a sustained period of time.

"I have been here for two years and am trying to reconstruct the squad. Massimo Moratti helps and gives me advice. We are on the right track," he told the Inter Channel.

"Our revenue is growing, our performances are improving, we have a good team and a great coach. We built a strong management structure and are growing not only in sporting terms, but also commercial ones.

"I am the president, I want Inter to be great again. It is a process, which is why we say it is a five-year plan. I have no intention of selling the majority share of the club.

"I will remain, I will keep the majority share. I do need support. If we have the chance to bring in a strategic partner who can make Inter even stronger, then why not? This happens all over the world.

"We must be open to the world, because we are one of the top 20 clubs. All clubs grow and we have to as well."