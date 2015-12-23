Thohir: Messi to Inter? Why not!

Inter owner Erick Thohir says he would jump at the chance to sign Lionel Messi should he ever opt to leave Barcelona.

Roberto Mancini's side lead the standings in Serie A after 17 games, having been transformed into potential title contenders following some significant investment during the pre-season transfer window.

Messi has admitted in the past that he would like to finish his career at boyhood club Newell's Old Boys but Thohir says Inter would not pass up the chance to make such a stellar signing should the opportunity arise as he aims to take the club back to the elite of European football.

"Messi to Inter? Why not! When he finishes his contract with Barcelona, he'd be a great signing," he said via the club's official Twitter account.

"Our strategy is clear: we want to take Inter to the place we deserve, among the best 10 clubs in the world.

"We're first in the standings after 17 games. We're a solid team, with a great desire to win.

"We're building a young, strong team, with the guidance of Roberto Mancini, to compete with the best clubs in the world."