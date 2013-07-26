Thohir plays down Inter purchase claims

Thohir sparked rumours of a potential takeover when he met with Inter president Massimo Moratti on Thursday, but denied reports that he is set to purchase 80 per cent of the Serie A side.

It had been claimed that the Indonesian would look to bring Leonardo back to San Siro, after the Brazilian resigned from Paris Saint-Germain having been suspended by France's football authorities for 13 months.

But Thohir remained tight-lipped on the nature if his negotiations with Moratti, and shrugged off rumours that the Brazilian had been approached.

"I have the greatest respect for the Moratti family, an important family, and at this point in time I don’t want to reveal anything about the talks," he told Sky Sport Italia.

"I’m hopeful. But what I can say is that we are not talking about an 80 per cent share of the club, absolutely not.

"Furthermore, I would not allow myself to present a list of directors to be brought into the club. I heard rumours of Leonardo, but that is not true.

"I also don’t want to interfere with transfer market choices."