Thohir wants to build 'great Inter side' - Mancini

Inter boss Roberto Mancini insists president Erick Thohir remains dedicated to building a "great" team at San Siro despite their struggles this season.

Mancini's men sit 10th in Serie A with seven games left and are seven points adrift of sixth, which would be good enough for a place in the UEFA Europa League should Coppa Italia finalists Juventus and Lazio qualify for the UEFA Champions League, with those sides currently occupying the top two spots.

But Mancini is confident in Thohir's ability to improve the squad in the transfer window, telling a press conference prior to Saturday's clash with Roma: "President Thohir is determined to build a great Inter side.

"That's very important. He's always very clear, sometimes deals go through and sometimes they don't."

Focusing on the visit of Roma, Mancini added: "Roma have had a much better season than us, although they've also had some tough spells.

"We've improved a lot, but we've not got the results we wanted. Matches between Inter and Roma in the last ten years have always been important.

"We want to build consistency after our performances against Verona and in the derby. It'll be a tough match against the Giallorossi as they have to fight for second and third spot.

"It's [European qualification] not down to us, there are a lot of teams ahead of us. Whilst there are still points on the table, you have to keep the faith that you can get there. Let's start by winning tomorrow's match, then we'll see."