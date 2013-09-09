Thorne open to loan move

The 20-year-old midfielder enjoyed a successful loan spell at Peterborough United before Christmas last season, going on to make seven appearances for West Brom upon his return.

However, Thorne's promising run was cruelly halted by a ruptured anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee, sustained against Everton on January 30, which ruled him out for the rest of the campaign.

Now back to full fitness, the midfielder will do whatever it takes to impress manager Steve Clarke, and is happy to embark on another loan spell if required.

"I had a spell last season where I got the chance to show what I can do," he told the club's official website.

"Hopefully, this season I can push on from there.

"I want to give the gaffer an idea of what I am as a player.

"It looks as though there are going to be some very good players on our bench so I know it's going to be difficult.

"For me personally, if there's an opportunity for me to go and play some games, then we'll sit down and have a look at that.

"Hopefully, I'll get the chance to play some football and get back to where I was."