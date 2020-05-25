Three St Johnstone players agree six-month contracts

St Johnstone have handed six-month deals to three first-team players.

The Perth club, who are looking for a manager to replace Tommy Wright, have handed contracts to Liam Craig, Callum Booth and Chris Kane until January 2021.

Academy players Jordan Northcott, Cammy Ballantyne, John Robertson and Oliver Hamilton have also agreed extensions to their contracts.

Saints confirmed Ross Callaghan and David McMillan were among the players joining Danny Swanson in leaving McDiarmid Park.

A statement added: “The club remains in dialogue with a number of other players regarding contract extensions and we have also spoken to those players who will not be offered new deals.”