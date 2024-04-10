Thriller at Fulham: The extraordinary story of Michael Jackson at Craven Cottage, by those who were there

By James Andrew
published

In April 1999 Michael Jackson made an appearance at Fulham's Craven Cottage for the clash with Wigan

Michael Jackson
Michael Jackson did a lap of the Craven Cottage pitch ahead of Fulham's game with Wigan in 1999 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Back in 1999, Fulham were flying high. Or as high as you can fly when you are in the third tier. Kevin Keegan was manager, international players such as Chris Coleman, Kit Symons and Philippe Albert had dropped down to play and they were pushing for promotion.

With eccentric Egyptian owner Mohamed Al-Fayed at the helm the club were on an upward trajectory and trying to stick to the five-year plan to reach the Premier League that he had set when he took control in 1997. And what was clear for fans, players and staff alike was to expect the unexpected when the colourful chairman was about.

