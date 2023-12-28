‘We were given huge Harrods hampers and parties as bonuses!’ Fulham legend on how Mohamed Al Fayed kept the squad motivated

Barry Hayles has given a hilarious insight into what life was like at Fulham under the ownership of Mohamed Al Fayed.

The Egyptian businessman took over at Craven Cottage in 1997 and oversaw the club’s rise from the third tier of English football back to the Premier League. The former Harrods owner pumped £40 million into the club in the late ‘90s in a bid to turn fortunes on the pitch, with a number of big-name signings arriving in London.

Among them was Hayles, who joined from Bristol Rovers for £2m during the 1998/99 season. Hayles quickly got a taste of the supremo’s magnetism at close hand.

Barry Hayles is a Fulham legend (Image credit: Jamie McDonald /Allsport)

“The first game I played, the owner came charging into the dressing room shouting, ‘Have we all got big balls today, lads?’ He was always saying hilarious stuff like that – he didn’t care what anyone thought,” Hayles told FourFourTwo.

“He was in the dressing room a lot. Before matches he’d also walk around the pitch, waving at all of the fans, like he was a star signing. He’d have a big umbrella open, his entourage behind him, and he’d be shaking hands and waving at people. The supporters appreciated that.”

They appreciated the football Keegan’s team served up even more, as Hayles and Co stormed to the third-tier title, amassing 101 points. Throughout the campaign, Al Fayed kept them motivated with gifts.

“We were given huge Harrods hampers as bonuses,” Hayles added. “Another time, he was handing out little blue pills. He was winking at everyone, saying it would help us in the bedroom. It wasn’t even Viagra – they were just some sweets, but he always had that sense of humour.”

Chris Coleman made more than 100 appearances for Fulham before becoming manager (Image credit: Matthew Lewis/Getty Images)

Chris Coleman was also part of the Al Fayed revolution at Fulham. The Welshman made more than 100 appearances for the Cottagers between 1997 and 2002 and claimed to have received deer testicles and whiskey from the owner.

“One of the most enjoyable experiences of my career was my first full season when we won Division Two,” he remembered. “There was an incredible atmosphere at the club at that time. Al Fayed was key to that.”

In addition, Al Fayed lured former France midfielder and Monaco manager Jean Tigana to lead the men’s team’s promotion charge. Newly acquired £2.1m Metz forward Louis Saha hit 27 league goals as the Cottagers marched to the second-tier title, posting the same 101-point haul they’d achieved in the third tier two years earlier.

“The owner organised a huge party for us at Harrods,” reminisces Hayles. “We were told we were getting gold bullion bars as a reward for promotion. I thought, ‘He might actually be rich enough for this, you know’. The bars were handed out, but we soon discovered they were made of chocolate!

“Then in preparation for our first season in the Premier League, he took the squad away to a fancy spa resort. He came with us and it was great fun. He knew everyone’s names, told stories and it was a brilliant atmosphere going into the season.”

Al Fayed eventually sold the club in July 2013 at the end of Fulham's 12th consecutive season in the top flight before passing away in August this year aged 94.

More Fulham stories

Gary O'Neil has shared his frustrations with VAR, following Fulham profiting from a win against Wolves.

FFT editor and Fulham season ticket holder, James Andrew, meanwhile, has given the case for why half-and-half scarves are acceptable in modern football and given explained why matchgoing fans are being priced out of the game.